3 Slidell students hospitalized with minor injuries after car crashes into bus

SLIDELL, La. — Three students were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after their school bus rear-ended on Thursday morning.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched to Pearl Street near Cane Avenue after getting reports that a vehicle had crashed into a school bus loaded with children. The STPSO said a sedan driven by Angelle Paul ran into the back of the bus only blocks away from two Slidell-area schools.

Authorities say Paul and two juvenile passengers in her car suffered minor injuries. Two of the 26 students on the bus also had minor injuries. Paramedics took the two students on the bus and Paul's passengers to the hospital for treatment. A third student on the bus was taken to the hospital by their parent as a precaution.

The sheriff's office said Paul would be cited for careless operation, failure to use child restraints and driving with a suspended driver's license.