Bush woman dies in fatal fire

NEW ORLEANS — A Bush woman is dead after a fire in a mobile home, according to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal.

The St. Tammany Coroner's Office identified the victim as 51-year-old Stacey Glass.

Firefighters were called to the 2800 Block of LA 40 around 1 a.m. on Sunday. When they arrived, they found Glass in a bathroom.

Deputies say the fire started in the living room area of the home, but they have not ruled out an electrical malfunction as a cause.

Investigators also were not able to confirm if the home had working smoke alarms.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.