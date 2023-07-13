Butter Krisp Diner officially back open in Covington after roof collapse

The roof collapsed in a severe thunderstorm and ever since, loyal customers have been waiting with sweet anticipation.

COVINGTON, La. — A popular diner and donut shop on the Northshore opened back up Thursday after being forced to close in April 2022.

"It was kind of quiet, all of a sudden cars were parked here," said Carla Marks.

Butter Krisp Diner didn't publicly announce their plans to reopen Thursday, but as soon as the 'hot donut' sign lit up at 7 a.m., word got out and they had a steady line of customers all day.

"Mmmm yea that’s what I've been waiting on," Tranisia Brown said as she took her first bite. "Even better (than she remembers)."

Customers have been waiting more than a year to taste a Butter Krisp donut again

In April 2022, Butter Krisp Diner in Covington closed indefinitely after its roof collapsed in a heavy downpour. Fire crews said the building's age and flat roof may have contributed to the accident.

"I cried like a baby. Everywhere else, their donuts don’t taste nothing like them, they nasty, they too overpriced," Brown said.



The diner has been a staple in Covington since owner Joseph Bonono's godfather opened it in 1978.



"It was the best time to come after you’ve been out dancing all night and it was open at 2 a.m. so we could have butter burgers," Marks said.

Bonono knew he wanted to reopen the diner but he didn't know the extent of the work it would take.

"Construction, permits, you know, reconstruction stuff like that since it’s an older building... it’s a lot like you tear off a wall and oh.. we have to fix that too," Bonono said.

The first day back proves it paid off.

"It was crazy, it was crazy. I had people waiting across the street. I was trying to have a light soft open so I could train my employees and you know," Bonono said.

"I knew we were going to be busy like a Saturday or Sunday but this is beyond," said 21-year employee Shawn Boylan.

Boylan estimates they made about 13,500 donuts by noon.

"We have more glazed donut orders than everything else," he said.

Some customers waited in line for an hour.



"I waited an hour. It was well worth it," Brown said.

Butter Krisp is officially back open to their original hours, 24/7, but the diner had to close at 4 p.m. Thursday to restock due to the overwhelming response. They will reopen at 8 p.m.