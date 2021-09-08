Bystanders save Covington woman after she passed out behind the wheel, drove into water

“We were fighting and tussling with the seat belt trying to get it off, we couldn't get it off for nothing and finally we got the seat belt off of her."

COVINGTON, La. — A Covington woman is thankful to be alive after driving into a pond on the Northshore.

It happened along Highway 190 across from the Walmart.

The 78-year-old driver’s sister says she was driving home from New Orleans when she passed out at the wheel. Witnesses say she drove over the median, crossed several lanes of oncoming traffic and ultimately ended up in the pond.

Several people who saw the car go into the water jumped in to help.

One of those men, Lester Tyson, says he didn’t think twice about going into the water.

"She was hunched over like this, so I dove in there, but the water pressure was so strong and heavy I could never get the door open,” he said.

Tyson says he got out of the water and grabbed a crowbar from his truck to bust the window open.

“We were fighting and tussling with the seat belt trying to get it off, we couldn't get it off for nothing and finally we got the seat belt off of her,” he said.

Tyson said he and a couple other men then carried her out of the water and to safety.

Louisiana State Police believe the woman suffered a medical issue. She went to the hospital and has since been released.

Her sister said she’s forever grateful for the people who risked their own lives to help her and hopes some day she can thank them in person.