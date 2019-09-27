MANDEVILLE, La. — Family, friends and law enforcement officers from around the United States will gather on the Northshore Friday to say their final goodbye to Mandeville Police Captain Vincent "Vinny Liberto Jr.

Funeral services are scheduled to being at 12 p.m. at the Castine Center (63350 Pelican Drive, Mandeville, Louisiana). The services will be open to the public.

Visitation at the Castine Center will begin at 9:00 a.m., until funeral time.

A police procession will follow the funeral services. Interment at the Saint Lazarus of Bethany Memorial Garden (450 Holy Trinity Drive, Covington, Louisiana) will begin after the police procession arrives, with full military honors.

"For the rest of our lives, for the rest of our careers, we're going to have to deal with this," said Mandeville Police Chief Gerald Sticker. "Some will deal with it better than others."

Liberto was fatally shot following a police chase in Mandeville Friday.

Capt. Vincent Liberto Procession Route

The funeral procession will travel from Pelican Park west on U.S. Highway 190 to pass the front of the Mandeville Police Department. The procession will then turn north on Asbury Drive and continue to the U.S. 190 East Service Road. It will continue to Judge Tanner Drive and turn east to St. Lazarus of Bethany Memorial Garden.

The Mandeville Police Department has warned drivers to expect heavy delays (between 45 minutes to an hour) Friday along the procession route.

---

Previous Coverage:

---

