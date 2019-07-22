A 72-year-old woman crashed her car into an Abita Springs gas station Monday, injuring six people.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, the silver Honda CR-V crashed through the front glass of the Texaco station at the corner of Highway 59 and Harrison Avenue around 9:30 a.m.

WWLTV

Five of the customers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. One was airlifted to another hospital, though police note that their injuries are also not life-threatening.

The driver was cited for Vehiculare Negligent injuring in the case.