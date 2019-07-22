A 72-year-old woman crashed her car into an Abita Springs gas station Monday, injuring six people.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, the silver Honda CR-V crashed through the front glass of the Texaco station at the corner of Highway 59 and Harrison Avenue around 9:30 a.m.

Car crash abita springs
WWLTV

Five of the customers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. One was airlifted to another hospital, though police note that their injuries are also not life-threatening.

The driver was cited for Vehiculare Negligent injuring in the case.