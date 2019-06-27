MANDEVILLE, La. — First responders say no one was hurt after a sedan plowed through a popular sports apparel shop on the Northshore Wednesday afternoon.

The St. Tammany Parish Fire District #4 shared photos of the car inside of Mike's Den around 5 p.m. The sports merchandise store is located off North Causeway Boulevard near Emerald Road.

The photos show that the car smashed through glass, several clothing racks and a changing room before stopping near the rear of the store. Firefighters say the car caused a lot of damage to the store, but no one was hurt.

"Never dull at the Den!!!" the store's Facebook Page shared Wednesday afternoon.

It is unclear what led up to the crash or if charges will be filed against the driver.