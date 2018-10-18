ST. TAMMANY PARISH -- The caretaker for a special needs adult was arrested Wednesday after allegedly abusing her.

Police arrested Donna Retif, who had been caring for the 32-year-old woman for four years on evenings and weekends. Police say the 32-year-old woman is nonverbal and has a genetic disorder which causes developmental disabilities and neurological problems.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, the woman's parents were concerned after their daughter's behavior changed and they found unexplained bruising on various parts of her body. So, the victim's mother hid a recording device in her daughter's bag to find out what was going on.

Police say Retif can be heard on the recording cursing, yelling at the woman and threatening her with physical harm for several minutes.

"Retif is heard on the recording, continuously berating the victim by saying things that would be considered cruel and unacceptable to any reasonable person," a statement from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Police arrested Retif and booked her on one count of Cruelty to Persons with Infirmaries.

