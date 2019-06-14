COVINGTON, La. — A former Causeway Police Department sergeant will spend four years in prison for stealing from an evidence room he supervised, prosecutors say.

District Judge Reginald T. Badeaux sentenced 46-year-old William "Billy" Jones, Jr., for charges of malfeasance in office and two counts of theft of a firearm. All three charges carry a sentence of four years, but the sentences will be served at the same time, District Attorney Warren Montgomery's Office said.

Jones must also pay a $1,000 fine.

Prosecutors say a St. Tammany Parish jury found Jones guilty of those charges on May 23. He was accused of stealing $6,300 in cash, cocaine and two guns from the evidence room he supervised three years ago. He was later fired from the police department.

“Mr. Jones held one of the most trusted positions in law enforcement, safeguarding the evidence seized during arrests,” Montgomery said at the time of the conviction. “This was a betrayal of that trust.”