Causeway tolls price goes up to $6 for cash commuters, $3.40 for tag commuters

The cost to travel across Lake Pontchartrain this fall has been finalized, and the price did not rise as much as Causeway General Manager Carlton Dufrechou expected.

“We’re very pleased to inform you that our new tolls are coming in much lower than anticipated,” Dufrechou said.

The November 1 tolls will be $3.40 for tag commuters and $6 for cash commuters. Dufrechou told us in April that he estimated that if you have a causeway tag, your $3 fare could increase to $3.60 or $3.70, and the cash toll would increase from five to six dollars or more.

The full rate chart is listed below:

