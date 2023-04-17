Causeway tolls could see significant hike, blamed on inflation costs

The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate reports that the cost for drivers with toll tags could rise from the current $3 per trip to $3.70.

MANDEVILLE, La. — Commuters are expected to see a significant increase in their tolls to cross the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway later this year as an inflation-driven cost increase takes effect.

The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate reports that the cost for drivers with toll tags could rise from the current $3 per trip to $3.70, while those who pay in cash could see an increase from $5 per trip to upwards of $7.

The new prices would go into effect on November 1.

Causeway General Manager Carlton Dufrechou told the newspaper that the rising toll costs are part of the condition for the 30-year $100 million bond issue in 2016 that funded safety improvements for the bridge. Due to the bond issue, budget analysts now review inflation and its impact on bridge costs every seven years.

Dufrechou said to meet bond requirements, tolls may need to be increased by approximately 20 percent.

This would be the first toll hike since the bond issue in 2016, which saw the cost for toll tag holders increase from $2 to $3 and cash payments rise from $3 to $5. Before then, the toll had only been increased one other time since 1956.