HAMMOND -- Remaining close to a loved one can be painfully elusive after they pass. That’s why Robert Bowman Jr. bolted a butterfly chair right on his mother’s grave.

“My mom loved butterflies,” he remembered with a smile.

She was his heart and this was as close as he could get to her after her death. Having never known the father he was named after, Robert’s mother was his rock. When she died unexpectedly, he carved her memorial himself – planning every detail down to the last perfectly placed pebble.

“I come here as much as I can,” he said. “Every day or every other day just to be with her.”

It’s here he could visit with her and find peace. Until last Tuesday.

“I almost passed out,” Louis Chedville, Robert’s grandfather said. “It was ridiculous that someone would go steal a chair off of somebody's grave.”

What kind of person would rob a grave site?

Did they know it was only nameless because money was tight?

These questions bother Robert and his family every day, but that’s not what they’re really worried about.

“We don’t care who you are, just return it. Just return the chair,” Robert's aunt said. “That’s all we want. We don’t want anybody to get in trouble. Just return the chair.

Anyone with information on the stolen chair is asked to call the Hammond Police Department at 985-277-5700.

© 2018 WWL