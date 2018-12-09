Three people are in custody after a brief chase in the Eden Isles area of Slidell Wednesday afternoon.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle which led to shots being fired. No deputies were injured during the incident, however St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office units were damaged.

One of the three suspects was taken to an area hospital with injuries.

Following the pursuit, parts of Eden Isles Boulevard and Moonraker Drive have been closed to traffic, however deputies are working to open the roadways as soon as possible.

Moonraker Drive and Clipper Estates are still accessible from Hwy. 11.

Additional information from the sheriff’s office is expected to be released as it becomes available.

