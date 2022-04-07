Child killed in 18-wheeler crash on Interstate-12

The eastbound lane of I-12 is currently closed.

ALBANY, La. — A child has died after an accident involving an 18-wheeler occurred on I-12 eastbound Thursday morning.

The accident occurred near the Tangipahoa-Livingston Parish line, near Albany.

The crash was first reported around 9 a.m., on the eastbound side of the interstate. Reports say the 18-wheeler was jackknifed in the roadway, which caused a multi-vehicle crash.

State police have only confirmed the child's death thus far. There is no information on any other injuries or fatalities at this time.

State police have not yet given a timeframe on when I-12 East will reopen.