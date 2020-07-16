Man arrested after shooting woman in his Slidell home, police say

Police say the victim should make a full recovery

SLIDELL, La. — Police arrested a Slidell man after he allegedly shot a woman inside his home, nearly killing her.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, Christopher Bridges, 23, shot an unidentified woman in his home on Westminster Drive on July 11 after she was involved in a fight with one of his family members.

US Marshals arrested Bridges at his home on Wednesday, July 15.

He was booked with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated criminal damage to property and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

Police say the victim is expected to make a full recovery.