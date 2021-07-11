Closing arguments, jury deliberation begin Monday in Jack Strain sex crimes trial

COVINGTON, La. — Jurors could reach a verdict as early as Monday afternoon in the sex crimes trial for Jack Strain. The former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff faces a potential mandatory life sentence if he is found guilty.



Prosecutors and Strain's defense attorneys have one more shot to convince jurors whether Strain is guilty or innocent of the eight counts of sex crimes. Closing arguments begin Monday at 9 a.m.



"I think closing arguments are often overrated. These jurors have been listening to the evidence day after day after day, they already have in their own minds an idea of how they're going to vote," Loyola Professor of Law Dane Ciolino said.



Jurors have heard two weeks' worth of testimony from just under 30 witnesses, including 5 male accusers who claim Strain raped or molested them. Three alleged victims are Strain's family members. Defense did not call anyone to the stand, including Strain himself.



"The principal thing that surprised me is that Mr. Strain chose not to take the stand. Of course, he has a fifth amendment privilege not to testify, that can't be used against him by the jurors, but in this case, the allegations against Mr. Strain are so serious so heinous, that in my view it will be difficult for him to win this without taking the stand, looking jurors in the eye, and telling them he didn’t do this," Ciolino said.



Strain faces four counts of aggravated rape, two counts of aggravated incest, one count of indecent behavior of a juvenile and one count of sexual battery. All 12 jurors have to agree on a verdict.



"This is one of the first very significant cases to be tried in Louisiana with the requirement of a unanimous jury and all it takes is one to believe Mr. Strain's view of the events and this will all have to be done again," Ciolino said.



Strain's attorneys filed a motion Friday arguing Strain would have been a juvenile at the time of two of the alleged aggravated rape offenses. Ad hoc Judge Bruce Simpson said that issue would have to be raised on appeal.



"If Mr. Strain is convicted, it's an absolute certainty he will appeal. He has some legal issues to work with. If the state loses, it's over. They have one shot to convict Mr. Strain of these serious allegations.



The aggravated rape charges carry the most weight. If Strain is found guilty of even one count, he faces a mandatory life sentence.