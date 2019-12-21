NEW ORLEANS — Hundreds of people have pulled together to support a Northshore family impacted by a series of tragedies earlier this month.

Five Franklinton children became orphans after their parents were killed in a car wreck in early December. Calvin and Triston Scott died in Mississippi when their vehicle was struck by an 18-wheeler. The couple was traveling to Georgia to take Calvin’s dying father off of life support to end his battle with cancer.

Calvin’s father passed away hours after the crash. The kids are now being cared for by Triston’s parents, but Triston’s father was recently diagnosed with stage-four cancer.

The children's family asked the community to help give the kids the best Christmas possible.

Several prominent community members stepped forward to help, in addition to hundreds of donations made by strangers.

Gayle Benson, owner of the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans made a monetary donation but also sent the kids five boxes of toys.

“It was amazing. My aunt (the children’s grandmother) cried,” said family spokesperson Niki Hunt. “A week and a half ago, they lost their mom and dad, but just for a minute, that joy was there.”

The Louisiana State Troopers Association also stepped forward to help, taking the family on a shopping spree for clothes, bedding and shoes.

“It’s amazing. This is all through the love and support of complete strangers,” said Hunt while surrounded by a pile of donations.

Calvin worked at the Covington Texas Roadhouse at the time of his death, his coworkers initially organized the fundraiser and are also overwhelmed by the community response. They have planned a dinner and party for the family to pick up their gifts on Monday.

“Every day someone is asking ‘What can we do? What can we do?’” said Robert Helms, managing partner for the restaurant. “Once word got out the phone started ringing. Today’s Friday. It’s been a week and we are still getting calls.”

Helms said the focus is now on the future and the restaurant plans to hold benefits for the family on a bi-yearly basis.

Dozens of other organizations and private individuals have raised thousands of dollars for the family.

The Scott family wants the community to know how grateful they are for the love and support, and plan to pay it all forward someday.

“If we could help another family, it would all be worth it,” said Hunt.

An account has been set up for the Scott Children at Whitney Bank.

