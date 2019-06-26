MANDEVILLE, La. — What was supposed to be an anniversary party, will now be a fresh start for Liz's Where Y'at Diner. Fire damaged the Mandeville restaurant, but the owner is determined to rebuild.

Seeing the debris brings back the memory of what was.

"It's been how many days and I'm still, still crying," said owner, Liz Munson.

The fire, two weeks ago, destroyed parts of the diner. Everybody inside got out safe though.

RELATED: Fire damages popular Liz's Where Y'At Diner in Mandeville

"Just cooking on the line, saw smoke from the ceiling over here," described Michael Cheek. "Went outside to the storage and saw it was on fire, came in got an extinguisher and by the time I went back it was huge. So I went and told everyone to get out."

The doors have since closed, but the love and support from friends, family and strangers have fired Munson up to keep going.

"Just in shock at first," said customer and contractor Christian Jones. "Being here afterwards and watching people come by, the patrons came back to pay their bills. It's just amazing to see how everyone comes together when there's something wrong."

"We just want to support her," said Liza Ledet. "She's a staple in our community, very well loved, it's a hard thing for a lot of people."

This place was rated as one of the top diners in the United States, but staff say when they rebuild and open those doors again it's going to be even better.

"I got my up days, my down days, power days and we're going to be great, we're going to be stronger," Munson said.

With the re-opening set for around Labor Day, workers have been busy cleaning and planning.

"The support we have is amazing, so just need to get it open," Cheek said.

"Keep it looking the same as it did before, we can't destroy what makes this, this," Jones said.

And while the community uplifts Munson's spirits, she's ready to do the same with some good food, love and a place people can once again call home.

"It would've been very sad to permanently lose this place," Ledet said.

"I have a love for people, a love for making people happy," Munson said.