Connecticut man arrested; STPSO deputies find more than 13 pounds of heroin & fentanyl in his car

NEW ORLEANS — A Connecticut man was arrested near Slidell after sheriff's deputies found more than 13 pounds of heroin and fentanyl in his car on Wednesday.

From New Britain, Conn., Felix Osorio, 51, was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin and one count of improper lane use.

Around noon Wednesday, deputies with the St. Tammany Parish Sherrif's Office stopped a car that they say was swerving on Interstate Highway 59, northbound near Slidell.

Osorio consented to his car being searched without a warrant, allowing deputies to find more than 13 pounds of heroin and fentanyl hidden in his car battery.

A release from STPSO said Homeland Security Investigations helped with the investigation.

“I created the Highway Enforcement Unit in 2017 in response to the large amount of illegal drugs that were coming through our parish along the I10/I12/I59 corridor,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “Thanks to the proactive work of the deputies on our Highway Enforcement team, another drug dealer is behind bars, and the dangerous narcotics he was transporting have been seized.”

