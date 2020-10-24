Construction begins on home for victims of child sex trafficking

The goal is to build a children's home for victims of child trafficking and other abuses.

LORANGER, La. — The Methodist Children's home is one step closer to being a reality.

Louisiana United Methodist Children and Family Services had a stacking of the bricks ceremony in Loranger Friday. The goal is to build a children's home for victims of child trafficking and other abuses. Some of the children they serve were there helping today.

The hope is that after receiving intensive therapeutic care, along with their families, the children will be able to return to their homes.

Louisiana ranks near the bottom of the state when it comes to child well-being.