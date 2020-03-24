ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — St. Tammany Parish has lost its first resident to the coronavirus.

Parish President Mike Cooper announced the death Tuesday. Information on the patient, such as their identity or any underlying health conditions they may have had, has not been released.

“We learned today we have lost our first St. Tammany resident to the coronavirus,” Cooper said. “On behalf of all St. Tammany, I want to express our deepest sympathies to the family of the deceased. I also want to take this time to thank our health care workers and first responders for treating patients with care and compassion.”

As of noon on Tuesday, March 24, St. Tammany Parish is reporting 52 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the parish. Louisiana has 1,388 total cases with 46 deaths statewide.

St. Tammany, and the entire state of Louisiana, is under a “Stay at Home” order, closing several businesses and limiting travel down to essential tasks only for residents.

“I am again urging residents to stay home as we continue to work together as a community to slow the spread of this virus,” Cooper said.

