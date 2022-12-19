Costco to build first St. Tammany Parish store in Covington

The $45.8 million, 159,000-square-foot store will be built on the Nord-du-Lac commerce park Pinnacle Parkway.

COVINGTON, La. — After two years of negotiations with nearby homeowners, Costco is coming to St. Tammany Parish.

The $45.8 million, 159,000-square-foot store will be built on the Nord-du-Lac commerce park Pinnacle Parkway next to a 13-acre site purchased in 2021 for a future medical clinic.

The store will be the first Costco in St. Tammany Parish. New Orleans also has a Costco.

The St. Tammany Parish Corporation said the store will bring 150 full-time jobs with an average salary of just above $59,000. It is estimated to generate $60 million in new sales and property taxes for the parish over the next 10 years.

"We are elated to announce that one our nation's leading companies, Costco, is investing in St. Tammany Parish and will be opening a store in the Covington area," St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper said.