Couple plead guilty to stabbing Slidell motel clerk with boxcutter

Devin Trevon Wellman pleaded guilty to a slew of charges including attempted first-degree murder for the July 2021 attack.

SLIDELL, La. — A couple who attacked a Slidell motel clerk with a boxcutter will spend the next decades behind bars.

District Attorney Warren Montgomery said 25-year-old Devin Trevon Wellman pleaded guilty to a slew of charges including attempted first-degree murder for the July 2021 attack. District Judge Vincent Lobello sentenced him to 25 years without benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.

Wellman's girlfriend, 38-year-old Mariel Dannel Davis also pleaded guilty last month and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Prosecutors say the stabbing happened on May 18, 2021 at a Days Inn in Slidell. Investigators said the front desk clerk entered the room where Wellman and Lewis were staying and demanded that they leave because they had not paid. Lewis pepper-sprayed the clerk and began stabbing them in the throat with a boxcutter. Prosecutors say Wellman joined in, stabbing the clerk with a folding knife even after the clerk was knocked to the ground.

Montgomery's office said Lewis continued to stab the clerk even after Wellman ran away.

Slidell police officers found the clerk lying on his back, covered in blood with puncture wounds to his body. He was rushed to the hospital and survived the attack.

The attack was captured on hotel security footage. Two witnesses identified Wellman and Lewis as the attackers.

Wellman was charged with attempted first-degree murder, criminal trespass and resisting an officer with force or violence.