Covington community thanks thanks first responders with a warm meal

“That is emblematic of our community. We have people helping other people helping neighbors."

COVINGTON, La. — After days of working around the clock, the first responders in Covington were given a warm thank you from the community.

“Now, we’re on day seven," Mayor Mark Johnson said. "I can see the exhaustion in their eyes. I can see the physical way they walk."

Community members came together at the St. Tammany Parish Justice Center to show their appreciation for first responders.

“I’ve dealt with hurricanes my whole life and as somebody who our house flooded in Katrina, I know how much first responders mean to the community — to everyone,” Amanda Paxington said.

First responders were given a hot meal and a smile to go with it. First responders like Glenn Daughdrill who were off the clock for the first time in days.

“Been a long several days working. We were blessed here. We didn’t lose anyone," Daughdrill said.

He says he appreciates everyone who helped make the event possible.

“To see all these volunteers out, it’s just — I’m heartfelt and really thankful for these people coming out helping and showing their love for us, you know, for what we do for them,” Daughdrill said.

And Mayor Johnson says as recovery from Ida continues in Covington, the community will keep pushing forward together.