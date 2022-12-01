Live at 1 PM: Covington Police to ID second victim, lay out details of the crime

Father Otis Young and Pastoral Associate Ruth Prats had been missing since Sunday night. Two bodies were found burned beyond recognition.

LACOMBE, La. — The Covington Police and the St. Tammany Parish coroner are expected to identify the second victim of a double killing that left retired priest Otis Young dead behind a business in downtown Covington early Monday.

There is a 1 pm press conference to announce the identity of the victim and to lay out the details of the grisly killing that left the city stunned. Antonio Donde Tyson, who was released from prison three months ago after spending nearly 30 years incarcerated on forcible rape charges, has been booked in the case. He faces two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree kidnapping.

Father Otis Young and Pastoral Associate Ruth Prats had been missing since Sunday night. Two bodies were found burned beyond recognition behind the Dependable Glass Company.

Father Young was identified Tuesday as one of the victims. He was retired from St. Peter Church after having several serious medical issues, including a stroke and heart problems.

Prats is feared as the second victim. There are many unanswered questions in the case and Covington Police had been waiting for the identification of the second victim to lay out their theory of what happened.

Covington police shared Wednesday they believe Tyson acted alone. While a woman was also taken in for questioning, she was released and is not considered a suspect.

Archbishop Gregory Aymond released a statement Wednesday to express his sorrow.