Covington double murder suspect transferred to Angola after escape attempt

Antonio Tyson was transferred to Angola after attempting to escape the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

COVINGTON, La. — The leading suspect in the Covington double murders has been transferred to the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola after attempting to escape from St. Tammany Parish Jail, according to a press release from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office.

Antonio Tyson allegedly murdered and burned the bodies of Father Tyson Otis Young and Ruth Prats in Covington last week.

He was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail earlier in the week but attempted to escape and damaged prison property.