Woman arrested after dog left in hot car while she went shopping, sheriff says

“Leaving a dog in a hot car is like leaving a dog in an oven,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “I am thankful this individual called and likely saved this dog’s life.”

COVINGTON, La. — A Covington-area woman was arrested after deputies said she left her dog in a hot car for more than 20 minutes while she went shopping Thursday.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said a shopper called 911 to report the situation after she waited about 20 minutes for someone to return to the vehicle.

A deputy was able to get the dog out of the car and the sheriff's office said it was lethargic and panting heavily. Deputies said the temperature inside the vehicle was 115 degrees.

The sheriff's office said the dog's owner, 18-year-old Anna Perez was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on one count of aggravated animal cruelty.

Animal Services took possession of the dog and will provide it with the necessary medical care.