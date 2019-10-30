COVINGTON, La. — A Covington-area man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly plotting to ambush and kill another man then pulling a gun on the wrong target.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, 29-year-old Wendell King laid in wait with plans to shoot a man when he saw what he thought was his target's car pull out of a nearby driveway.

Investigators say King followed the car to a gas station on Highway 21 in Bush, La. around 10:30 a.m. where he pulled a gun at the driver. King then allegedly ran away after realizing that he had followed the wrong person.

Deputies arrested King on Fairhaven Road in Covington Tuesday and a gun was taken. He was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and attempted second-degree murder.

The sheriff's office said deputies tracked down King's intended target and warned him of the plot.

