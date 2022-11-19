Man arrested after fatal crash kills Covington woman

51-year-old Petrina Lae died in the crash.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L have arrested one man after a fatal two-vehicle crash killed a Covington woman Friday night.

The crash occurred on Highway 22 near Helen Drive in Covington just before 6:30 p.m.. Troopers say a 2019 Jeep Cherokee, driven by 35-year-old Roy Keys III of Covington, was traveling westbound on Highway 22. At the same time, a 2018 International tow truck was traveling eastbound Highway 22.

Troopers say that Keys III crossed the centerline into the opposite lane, which caused the Jeep to hit the front of the International.

51-year-old Petrina Lae of Covington was the passenger in the Jeep with Keys III. She was restrained properly but suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. The driver of the International was not injured and submitted a breathalyzer test, which showed no signs of impairment.

Keys III was not injured and it is unknown if he was restrained. It is believed that he was impaired and was arrested and booked at the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

Keys III has been charged with Vehicular Homicide, DWI (2nd Offense), Operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, and Driving Left of Center.