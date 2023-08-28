Covington man arrested for shooting 10-year-old child

COVINGTON, La. — The Covington Police Department, with deputies from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, arrested a man for allegedly shooting a 10-year-old while firing into a crowd following an altercation in the 900 block of West 32nd Avenue.
Police say the incident occurred shortly after 4 p.m. on Monday.
Nineteen-year-old Stephen Dajon Miller was taken into custody without incident.
Miller was later booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on the following charges:
- L.R.S. 14:30/14:27 - Attempted 1st Degree Murder
- L.R.S. 14:130.1 - Obstruction of Justice
- L.R.S. 40:966 - Possession of Sch. I
The juvenile was transported to the hospital for treatment the gunshot wound and later released.
