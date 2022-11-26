Covington man killed while walking on Highway 21 in Washington Parish

The accident claimed the life of 50-year-old Ben Small of Covington.

NEW ORLEANS — Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian at around 5:45 p.m. Friday night.

Investigators say 50-year-old Ben Small of Covington was walking in the roadway on Highway 21 near Quave Road in Washington Parish. Simultaneously, a 2012 GMC Acadia was traveling southbound on Highway 21. Small was wearing dark clothing, and was hit by the GMC.

Small was fatally injured and died on the scene. The driver of the GMC was restrained but suffered mild injuries and was taken to a hospital.