Attempted murder suspect at-large after escaping into Northshore woods

Brian Purvis is wanted for two counts of attempted murder and one count of attempted armed robbery.

BUSH, La. — St. Tammany police are searching for a man accused of attempted murder.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, Brian Purvis eluded deputies after attempting to kill two people in Bush, La.

STPSO deputies were sent to the 83000 block of Jenkins Cemetery Road on April 21 after Purvis allegedly attempted to robbed a man and woman in their car at gunpoint.

According to police, the pair drove away and Purvis opened fire on them.

When police arrived at the scene, Purvis and a woman, later identified as Tiffany Smith, ran into the woods. According to STPSO, deputies searched the area with K9 units and were able to arrest Smith, but Purvis escaped.

Smith was taken to the hospital, then arrested on one count of Accessory After the Fact when she was released.

Purvis is still at-large and wanted for two counts of attempted murder and one count of attempted armed robbery.

Anyone with information on Purvis’ location is asked to dial 911 or call (985) 898-2338.