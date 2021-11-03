Covington police, fire and city employees locked out of computer systems after hack

"Currently we are locked out of all computer and phone systems including Police, Fire, Public Works, Finance, and access to all e-mail," city officials said.

COVINGTON, La. — The city of Covington has lost access to all local government computer systems because of a hack, locking police, fire, public works and other city employees out of their infrastructure.

The hack was reported on the city's Facebook page Thursday morning.

"Currently we are locked out of all computer and phone systems including Police, Fire, Public Works, Finance, and access to all e-mail," city officials said in the post.

They asked anybody experiencing an emergency to call 911 as usual, because the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Department is currently answering emergency calls on their behalf.

For non-emergency issues, text "CPDLA" followed by your message to 847411. That text will be sent anonymously to the Covington Police Department.

It is unclear how extensive the hack is, or when the city of Covington might regain access to its systems.

More Stories:

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.