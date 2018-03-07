Police in Covington are investigating after a woman said she was robbed and sexually assaulted at gunpoint Sunday evening.

According to the Covington Police Department, the alleged crime happened around 6:45 p.m. near West 21st Avenue and North Tyler Street. The woman was treated for a minor injury and released from a hospital later that night.

Police said they are looking for a black man with a light complexion who is in his early 20s and is 5-foot-10. The Police Department provided no other description of the man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Covington Police Department at (985) 892-8500 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

