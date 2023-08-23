Police reminder about the importance of contacting them if a child goes missing

According to Covington Police, a two-year-old escaped a daycare and was found by a resident walking along the road.

COVINGTON, La. — Covington Police say when a boy went missing from Bambi’s Kid Academy Tuesday, they were not contacted by the day care, but rather the woman who found the two-year-old.

“He was out for approximately 9 minutes I believe before he was brought back to a day care.” Covington Police Lieutenant Kevin Collins said.

According to police, as of now, it doesn’t seem as if anything suspicious or criminal led to the boy getting out.

“At this point no. No, it appears to be a kid being a kid,” Collins said. “It’s my understanding that the kids were at lunch and a teacher needed to take another student to the restroom and that’s when the student exited the building.”

But Lieutenant Collins says the day care probably does need to revisit their policies. Wednesday, we visited Bambi’s Kid Academy again. A woman answered the door and declined to comment on the incident.

The boy was found wandering on West 21st Avenue, a very busy street. While we were there, cars were speeding. We also noticed, there’s no sidewalk just street and grass. Police say he could’ve been hit by a car or even worse.

“There’s a lot of dangers associated with that. That’s’ why I said if your child leaves or gets lost or whatever the case may be call us first so we can put some things in place and not only with our agencies we ca use other surrounding agencies to assist us,” Collins said.

For concerned parents, Lieutenant Collins says if you’re worried something like this could happen, he suggests talking to your day care provider and asking what their policies and procedures are. He also suggested to speak with your child.

The Covington Police department also notified the Department of Child and Family Services and the Fire Marshal about the incident. Police say those two departments will likely be looking into the day care’s policies.