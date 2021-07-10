Covington teen could face 10 years in prison for beating disabled teacher on camera

She is accused of beating a 64-year-old, disabled teacher at Covington High School while other students watched and recorded the attack.

COVINGTON, La. — A Northshore teenager is facing up to 10 years in prison after allegedly attacking a disabled teacher inside a Covington classroom earlier this month.

Larrianna Jameese Jackson, 18, faces a charge of second-degree battery and a charge of cruelty to the infirmed, the St. Tammany Parish District Attorney's Office confirmed Tuesday.

She is accused of beating a 64-year-old, disabled teacher at Covington High School while other students watched and recorded the attack. When Jackson was arrested after the beating, police booked her on a charge of felony battery of a school teacher. It's unclear why prosecutors changed the charges against her.

If convicted, Jackson faces up to 10 years in prison. Her arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 8.

In a video of the incident provided by police, a person they identify as Jackson walks up to the teacher, who is sitting down in a classroom. After a brief conversation, the person in the video strikes the teacher, knocking the woman out of her chair. The attacker continues to pummel her on the ground for several more seconds.

A spokesperson for the St. Tammany Parish School Board said the teacher required medical attention after the attack, and that "appropriate disciplinary action" was taken against the student following the incident.

The two students who filmed the video were also arrested shortly after the incident, according to a statement from the Covington Police Department.

The students, an unnamed juvenile and 18-year-old Trinity Gervais turned themselves in to police. Both students were charged with unlawful posting of criminal activity for notoriety and publicity, a misdemeanor.

