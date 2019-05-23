COVINGTON, La. — Prosecutors say a St. Tammany Parish jury found a Covington tow truck driver guilty of sexual battery against three women in separate incidents where he was called to tow a vehicle.

District Attorney Warren Montgomery said 53-year-old Dale Boudreaux faces up to 10 years in prison for each count of sexual battery and he will have to register as a sex offender.

Authorities say the attacks happened between June and October 2014.

"Boudreaux was called to assist them with towing a vehicle, but he took advantage of their vulnerability and touched them sexually without their permission," Montgomery said.

Prosecutors added that Boudreaux also tried unsuccessfully to force one woman to perform oral sex on him.

Boudreaux denied the allegations during the one-day trial on Tuesday, May 21. Jurors deliberated for one hour before returning with the guilty verdict.

Boudreaux will be sentenced by District Judge William Knight on June 10.