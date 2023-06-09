Covington Walmart pharmacy open for curbside pickup; rest of store remains closed

People can pick up their medicines outside of the store or order mail outs.

COVINGTON, La. — The Covington Walmart has reopened its pharmacy for curbside pickup or customers can call for mail outs of orders, the store announced on its Facebook page Friday.

One week after the store and its merchandise suffered primarily smoke and water damage in what the State Fire Marshal called a planned fire set by two suspects in the auto department, the rest of the store remains closed as it tries to remediate the damage and bring in new merchandise.

Original estimates were that the store, a very busy Walmart near several subdivisions in Covington, could be closed between 2 and 4 weeks.

The State Fire Marshal said that two suspects, ages 17 and 15, were seen purchasing ignition devices and then later seen on video in the area where the fire started, moments before flames were seen.

Great news! The pharmacy is now open for curbside pick up and mail outs! Please call 985-893-9918 for assistance. We apologize, but the store remains closed. Posted by Walmart Covington - N Highway 190 on Friday, June 9, 2023

Fire only damaged a couple of aisles in the auto department but the sprinkler system came on, dousing merchandise with water and the smoke spread through the store.

Approximately 200 customers were inside when the incident occurred but there were believed to be no injuries.

Walmart serves the area as a low-priced grocery store that also has a pharmacy and departments for auto care, home furnishings, electronics and gardening.

The two suspects, 17 and 15, both from Covington, were booked on one count each of Aggravated Arson, Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Arson, and Manufacture and Possession of a Delayed Action Incendiary Device.