Covington Walmart could be closed for weeks after fire started; suspects sought

Investigators say the fire started in the auto department and they say two people were caught on video and are suspected to have started the blaze.

COVINGTON, La. — The Covington Walmart Supercenter on Highway 190 will be closed until further notice after firefighters responded to a fire in the auto department Sunday night and police are searching for two suspects.

The fire started around 8:15 p.m. at the location in the 800 block of North Highway 190 in Covington. The State Fire Marshal said that there were about 200 people in the store when the fire broke out, but no injuries were reported.

According to Ollie Brumfield, the chief prevention officer for St. Tammany Fire District 12, surveillance video shows two people purchasing what is believed to be the ignition source for the fire and additional video shows the two in the area where the fire started just before flames broke out.

According to the State Fire Marshal's Office, following an assessment, including the video, deputies determined the fire was intentionally set.

The store’s entire inventory suffered smoke damage, according to Brumfield, though the water damage was limited to the auto section. “The water sprinklers did their job,” he said.

Brumfield said the store could be closed for 30 days. A Walmart employee who answered the store's phone Monday morning said that the store would be closed "until further notice."

An image from the surveillance video shows one unidentified male, with brown hair, earing a light blue t-shirt, dark shorts, and black and white sandals with white, calf-length socks. The second unidentified male, with dirty blond hair, is seen wearing a dark gray t-shirt with khaki-colored shorts, and brown sandals with white, calf-length socks. Both suspects have the same unidentified logo on the front left chest of their t-shirts.

The suspects are seen leaving the store’s parking lot in what appears to be a dark-colored, small model SUV headed north on Highway 190.

The SFM is asking anyone with information about these individuals’ identities and whereabouts to contact our Arson Hotline at 1-844-954-1221 or share the information through our online tip form found at lasfm.org.

The store is an extremely busy outlet for food and housewares for several subdivisions on the northshore.