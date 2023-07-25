Power remains out to over 3,000 in Covington due to fire at substation

Police said that the Covington Fire Department was on the scene but that power was out to many homes and businesses in the area.

COVINGTON, La. — A fire at a Cleco substation off Phillip Drive near Ronald Reagan Highway has power out to just over 3,300 of homes and businesses in the area, according to the Covington Police Department and a post on the Cleco outage page.

An image on the Covington Facebook page shows flames shooting out from the substation. Covington Police said the fire department was on the scene.

Cleco said that the power went out about 7:15 p.m. Many of the customers had powered restored by 10 p.m. but on Cleco's outage page, it said restoration to those who are still out is being "evaluated."

Police said some red light signals are out and advise drivers to treat them as four-way stops.

