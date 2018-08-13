SLIDELL, La. – Two cyclist deaths in fewer than 15 months on the same road in Slidell is sparking a renewed push for bike safety on the Northshore. Both deaths happened on Highway 1090, also known as Military Road.

In April 2017, a 14-year-old girl died after she was hit by a car while riding her bike before dawn. She did not have lights on the bike and was hit by a driver heading to work that morning on Military Road. The driver stayed on the scene and was ultimately not prosecuted.

Last month, 42-year-old Sandra Royer was riding her bike home from work when she was hit from behind. Police say Royer was "doing everything she could" to stay safe on the road - wearing a helmet and reflective vests with a light on the front and back of her bike.

Police say Ray Louis Clark was the driver in that case and drove away from the scene. He was arrested later.

Though these two cases are different, both are bringing attention to some of the dangers cyclists often face.

© 2018 WWL