MANDEVILLE, La. — A Texas man was struck and killed as he was trying to direct a tractor-trailer off a Northshore road Friday, state police officials said. 

It happened on LA 59 in Mandeville around 6 a.m., Louisiana State Police officials said. 55-year-old Richard Smith of Dallas was reportedly standing in the middle of the two-lane highway as he attempted to direct traffic for a tractor-trailer to back into a private driveway. 

A concrete truck hit Smith as he stood in the road, fatally injuring him. He was pronounced dead on the scene. 

Both the driver of the tractor-trailer and concrete truck were not injured. The police arrived and conducted breathalyzer tests. Both drivers passed. 

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a woman from Grand Prairie, Texas, was given a ticket for improper backing. 

LSP officials said the investigation into the fatal accident was ongoing and no further information was immediately available. 

