NEW ORLEANS — All of Tangipahoa Parish is now under a burn ban after Parish President Robby Miller declared a state of emergency Monday.

The ban prohibits burning anywhere in the parish until further notice.

In the state of emergency declaration, Miller said lack of rainfall in the past two months and extreme heat means the parish is facing "dangerous fire conditions."

The Louisiana Fire Marshal's Office has not issued a burn ban for the entire state.

