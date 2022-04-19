Driver of pickup wanted after deadly hit-and-run near Covington

Deputies responded to reports of a man lying in the roadway around 8 p.m. on Helenbirg Road near Joyce Court near Covington, La.

COVINGTON, La. — Authorities are asking the public's help to find who was responsible for a deadly hit-and-run in St. Tammany Parish on Monday evening.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to reports of a man lying in the roadway around 8 p.m. on Helenbirg Road near Joyce Court near Covington, La.

Deputies arriving at the scene found the man who appeared to have been struck by a car. Paramedics treated the man at the scene and he was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Investigators say they obtained video footage from the area and are now searching for what appears to be a white, early 2000s model single-cab Toyota Tundra.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call the STPSO traffic division at 985-276-1310.