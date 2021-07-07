Delta variant, low vaccination rate causing rise in Northshore COVID-19 hospitalizations

COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise on the Northshore as the Delta Variant spreads in Louisiana.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — After seeing months of low COVID-19 numbers, Louisiana is starting to see a rise in new cases and an increase in the number of people in the hospital.

According to the state health department, there were more than 1,100 new cases reported Wednesday and there are 348 people hospitalized across the state.

For some perspective, the last time the state had more than a thousand new cases was back in April. And the last time we saw more than 300 hospitalized was May 20.

Up on the Northshore, they've seen a spike in hospitalizations and there is one thing all of the covid patients have in common -- they are not vaccinated.

Doctors at Lakeview Regional Medical Center in Covington say the number of patients coming in for COVID-19 has tripled in just two weeks. This is not what Dr. Charles Muntan and his colleagues wanted to see.

“I think everyone was hopeful we were headed in the right direction, but unfortunately with the new variant coming through and our state has a very poor vaccination rate so we are seeing a big spike,” Dr. Muntan said. “All the patients we are seeing are not vaccinated.”

Lakeview Regional Medical Center isn’t the only hospital on the Northshore seeing a surge. As of Tuesday, there were 69 people in the hospital throughout Region 9. Last month at the same time, it was just 23.

It’s nowhere near what we saw at the beginning of the year before widespread vaccination events, when there were roughly 260 hospitalized in Region 9, but Muntan is still concerned especially as more and more people are getting back out into the world.

“People are out and about, eating and traveling, which is totally understandable, but you put in a new variant with poor vaccination rates and it's a recipe for disaster,” Dr. Muntan said.

Experts say if you are vaccinated, the symptoms of COVID-19 are far less severe and Dr. Muntan is encouraging everyone to get it, and if not?

“I think if you don’t want to get the vaccine... I think right now you might want to start wearing a mask again,” Dr. Muntan said. “If you don’t want to do that either, be prepared to get sick.”

Dr. Muntan says he is not surprised by the increase -- simply disappointed.

“Because I am ready for this to be over. Just like everyone else is,” Dr. Muntan said.