Two people have been arrested after a drug bust uncovered large amounts of narcotics and money in an apartment on Brownswitch Road, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office officials said.

On Thursday night (Jan. 3), members of the STPSO's Narcotics Task Force discovered what they suspect to be 7.5 pounds of marijuana, 1.3 pounds of THC wax, 215 THC oil canisters and 45 doses of LSD in the Slidell-area apartment.

Police also found $62,287 cash, two handguns and drug paraphernalia they suspect to be used for packaging and distributing the drugs during the search.

Five doses of suspected MDMA and less than one gram of suspected cocaine were also discovered with the search warrant.

The residents of the apartment, 21-year-old Alivia Hallaran and 22-year-old Benjamin Clayton, were each arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on multiple drug-related charges.

Hallaran and Clayton currently face seven charges, five drug-possession related charges, "Illegal Carry of Weapons in the Presence of CDS" and "Transactions involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses."

Officials said that the Narcotics Task Force, composed of detectives from the STPSO and the Mandeville Police Department, was acting on a citizen tip.

Anonymous narcotics tips can be provided on the STPSO website or by calling 1-888-GO-2-JAIL.