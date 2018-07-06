Deputies in St. Tammany Parish are using the summer holiday to beef up its responses to active shooter situations.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office will be conducting an active shooter drill at 9 a.m. Thursday at Lakeshore High School in Mandeville.

The sheriff’s office will be joined by St. Tammany Parish School System leaders and St. Tammany Fire Protection District #4.

The drill comes months after a gunman killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida earlier this year.

