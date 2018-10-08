Deputies arrested three people and seized drugs and firearms while investigating suspicious activity in a Covington neighborhood Wednesday night.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, a deputy patrolling a neighborhood off Harrison Avenue around 10:30 p.m. spotted a man peeking his head out of the back window of a parked truck. When the deputy stopped to investigate, he reportedly found two men and a woman smoking marijuana.

Investigators searching the vehicle found two guns with destroyed serial numbers, marijuana, LSD, ecstasy, Xanax, Adderall, drug paraphernalia, two electronic scales and cash.

The three individuals were booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail with the following charges:

Sylvanus Ellis III (DOB 3/24/2000)

L.R.S. 40:966 Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I - Felony (3-Counts)

L.R.S. 40:967 Distribution of Schedule II - Felony

L.R.S. 40:969 Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule IV - Felony

L.R.S. 14:95 Illegal Carrying of a Firearm - Felony

L.R.S. 14:95.7 Possession of a Firearm with an Obliterated Serial Number - Felony

L.R.S. 40:1023 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia - Misdemeanor

Hailey Vieregge (DOB 8/4/1998)

L.R.S. 14:95 Illegal Carrying of a Firearm – Felony

L.R.S. 40:966 Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I - Felony

Peyton Lewis (12/20/1999)

L.R.S. 40:966 Possession of Marijuana – Misdemeanor

