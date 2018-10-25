A car stolen from New Orleans and a gun stolen from Jefferson Parish were recovered after a road rage incident on I-59 in Slidell Tuesday.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, a road rage incident involving a gun was reported around 1:30 p.m. on I-59 south near Highway 1090. A deputy responding to the scene found a Toyota Prius parked on the shoulder of the interstate. When the deputy approached the car, two men reportedly ran over to a fence and into a nearby neighborhood.

Deputies say the two men, later identified as Frank Bell and Eugene Franklin III were found hiding inside a portable restroom.

While searching the car, investigators say they found marijuana, a pill bottle containing suspected ecstasy, crack cocaine and heroin.

“All of the discovered narcotics were packaged consistently with that of distribution,” a statement from the sheriff’s office said. “A scale with suspected marijuana residue and handgun were also found inside the vehicle.”

Deputies say the gun was reported stolen from Jefferson Parish. The car was reported stolen from New Orleans.

Bell and Franklin were booked with resisting an officer, possession with intent to distribute illegal drugs, possession of a fire and illegal drugs, possession of a stolen firearm and drug possession. Investigators say additional charges in relation to the stolen vehicle and road rage incident are still pending.

