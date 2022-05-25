Deputies in Washington Parish to get body cameras

A growing number of law enforcement agencies nationwide have equipped their officers with the cameras in recent years.

Example video title will go here for this video

FRANKLINTON, La. — Deputies in a rural Louisiana parish are getting body cameras in an effort, the sheriff hopes, will help increase transparency.

A growing number of law enforcement agencies nationwide have equipped their officers with the cameras in recent years after several high-profile cases of police brutality sparked protests. In Louisiana, body camera footage has played a central role in the controversy over the death of Ronald Greene in state police custody. Troopers had originally said Greene had died in a crash, but leaked body camera videos showed troopers beating him after the crash.

Some larger departments, like Baton Rouge police, have had cameras for a while. But the technology has been slower to reach rural parishes like Washington, which sits in the southeast corner of the state

Washington Parish Sheriff Randy Seal said residents will begin seeing deputies with the cameras in use as early as this week, The Advocate reported.

Seal signed a contract with Axon Enterprise — formerly known as TASER International — for the body cameras. They will be issued to criminal patrol enforcement deputies first, though there are plans to expand to narcotics, civil and investigations as budgeting permits, he said.

The five-year, $186,000 contract includes the cameras, training, as well as the storage and records management for the cameras and footage.

Seal said purchasing the body cameras has been “one of his top priorities.”

“We are excited to equip our deputies with this essential tool,” Seal said. “This tool will help increase and promote transparency and accountability within the ranks and within the community we serve. Body cameras put everyone, deputies and citizens alike, on their best behavior.”

Sheriff Announces Deployment of Body Worn Cameras In an effort to improve transparency, Washington Parish Sheriff Randy... Posted by Washington Parish Sheriff's Office on Sunday, May 22, 2022